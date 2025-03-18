Police Arrest Wanted Accused, Recover Stolen Money
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, practical steps are underway.
On the direction of DSP Organized Crime Unit Mahmoodul Hassan, police operations against criminal elements, ASI Nasrullah Khan, along with a team, arrested the wanted accused in a theft case.
The accused had stolen by breaking the roof of the Mohalla Dilkhushab Medical Store.
The stolen money was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. More important revelations are expected.
In this regard, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are underway across the district to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens. The accused involved in various crimes are being arrested using human resources and modern technology. In case of the presence of criminal elements in your area, inform the nearest police station or 15.
