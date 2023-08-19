Open Menu

Police Arrest Wanted Criminal

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Kohat Police have arrested a criminal involved in several serious crimes, said SHO Fazal Muhammad Khan on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) : Kohat Police have arrested a criminal involved in several serious crimes, said SHO Fazal Muhammad Khan on Saturday.

According to details, Baseer, son of Imtiaz resident of Bannu currently living in Sabzi Mandi area, who is in custody, was wanted by the Peshawar Police in connection with vegetable market robbery, and other serious crimes. The arrested accused has been transferred to City police station for further legal action.

