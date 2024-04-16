Open Menu

Police Arrest Wanted Criminal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 08:46 PM

The police on Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal during an encounter and seized a weapon near the Qutab Shadi Hall

According to police, Rehmatpur police station claimed to have arrested a criminal in injured condition and seized the weapon from his possession.

In this regard, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso said that the arrested suspect has been identified as Younis son of Wazir Dahani, who was involved in many smuggling and crime cases.

He said that his accomplices ran away before the police team raided their hideout.

