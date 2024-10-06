Police arrest wanted criminal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Police on Sunday have arrested a wanted criminal involved in a murder and attempted murder case that took place in February 2024.

Hazrat Wali allegedly killed Noor Alam and injured two others, Jameel and Anwar, during the incident.

According to the police spokesman, Wali had been on the run since the attack. The police tracked him down using multiple resources, including human intelligence.

An associate of Wali, who was also involved in the crime, is already under custody.

SP Pothohar Nasir Nawaz commended police team Taxila stated that the arrested suspects would be charged with solid evidence and would face strict punishment.

The SP emphasized that the police were taking strict action against criminals, especially in heinous cases like murder.

He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.