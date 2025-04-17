Open Menu

Police Arrest Wanted Criminals In Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Police arrest wanted criminals in operation

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The district police on Thursday arrested proclaimed offenders in operations against anti-social elements launched on the directions of DIG, Maroof Safdar Wahla.

The police spokesperson said that the police teams arrested the offenders included Mati Ullah, Zaib and Niaz Muhammad.

APP/dmr/378

