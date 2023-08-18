Police arrest wanted criminals in separate raids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested three suspected outlaws wanted in various crimes in separate raids conducted in the limits of Pinyari and Tando Yousuf police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that a wanted robber Shafique Ali Chandio was arrested from Khursheed Town in Hala Naka area and the police recovered a pistol from his possession.

He claimed that Chandio was allegedly involved in a number of house robberies and snatching incidents which had recently happened in Phuleli, Baldia, Pinyari and some other areas.

He said the police were also checking further criminal records of the suspect.

The spokesman told that Pinyari police also apprehended Akhtar Ali Chandio in a raid near Muslim graveyard along Akram canal.

The police recovered a pistol from possession of Chandio, who was allegedly involved in many incidents of street crimes, he added.

Likewise, he informed, Tando Yousuf police also rounded up Zubair Khaskheli, an alleged robber and street criminal, and recovered an unlicensed pistol which he was carrying.