Police Arrest Wanted Murder Suspect In Westridge

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest wanted murder suspect in Westridge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Westridge police have apprehended a wanted criminal involved in a murder case stemming from a petty dispute that resulting a death of citizen and two others injured.

The suspect, who had been on the run since March 2025 was tracked down using advanced investigative techniques.

Two accomplices involved in the crime are already in custody.

SP Potohar Talha Wali praised the police team for their efforts, emphasizing that the arrested suspect will be presented in the court with solid evidence. "Operations against criminal elements will continue to ensure public safety," SP Wali stated.

