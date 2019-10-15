UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Wanted Terrorist In Buner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:25 PM

Police arrest wanted terrorist in Buner

Police on Tuesday arrested dangerous terrorist commander who was wanted to police in four terrorist cases

Buner , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested dangerous terrorist commander who was wanted to police in four terrorist cases.

In- charge of Special Operations Group ASI Waris Khan led the intelligence based operation in which terrorist Noor Hadi son of Juma Gul resident Maskiyapur village was arrested.

According to details, District Police Officer Sohail Khalid after assuming the charge has started operations against terrorists and formed search and raiding teams and personally supervising all the operations .

The terrorist Noor Hadi was facing four terrorism cases.

He along with his other colleagues, had damaged Govt.

Girls middle school, Korea with in jurisdiction of Nawagi Police Station.

The suspects were identified and nominated in the case.

Similarly, he snatched five vehicles from office of District food Manager, World Food with in jurisdiction of Police station Totali.

The terrorist Noor Hadi and four other accomplices were nominated in the case.

Similarly, terrorists attacked Chingli check post and took away arms ammunition and other goods from the outpost.

Police Spokesman said that accused were shifted to Police Investigation Wing for further investigation.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Police Police Station Vehicles Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Indian army violates ceasefire with LoC, leaves tw ..

12 minutes ago

IMF Cuts 2019 World GDP Growth Forecast to 3.0%, D ..

54 seconds ago

Indian Occupied-Kashmir: 12 women including Farooq ..

26 minutes ago

Bowardi receives US Under-Secretary of Defence for ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Chamber, UK Embassy discuss cooperation, inves ..

26 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather is expected to persist in the p ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.