UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Wanted Terrorist In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:15 PM

Police arrest wanted terrorist in Peshawar

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested wanted terrorist of banned outfit from Haji Camp bus stand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested wanted terrorist of banned outfit from Haji Camp bus stand.

Police said that terrorist Sajjad alias Wajid was wanted to police in terrorist attack on police mobile party in 2008 in which three police officials were seriously injured in Mattani area of Peshawar.

The provincial government had announced head money of 0.5 million on Sajid's arrest. Police have started further investigation from him and his involvement in other terrorist activities.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Peshawar Police Mobile Money From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistani mountaineer dies during expedition in Is ..

13 minutes ago

Iranian-US Conflict Will Not Escalate to War - Ira ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuelan Prosecution Launches Probe Into Corrupt ..

2 minutes ago

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recovers explos ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Not Considering Foreign Mediation in Iran-US ..

2 minutes ago

US agrees to completely withdraw forces from Afgha ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.