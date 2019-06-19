Police arrest wanted terrorist in Peshawar

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested wanted terrorist of banned outfit from Haji Camp bus stand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday arrested wanted terrorist of banned outfit from Haji Camp bus stand.

Police said that terrorist Sajjad alias Wajid was wanted to police in terrorist attack on police mobile party in 2008 in which three police officials were seriously injured in Mattani area of Peshawar.

The provincial government had announced head money of 0.5 million on Sajid's arrest. Police have started further investigation from him and his involvement in other terrorist activities.