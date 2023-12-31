Open Menu

Police Arrest Weapon Smuggler

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Police arrest weapon smuggler

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Kohat police have carried out an operation against anti-social elements and foiled a smuggling bid and arrested weapon smuggler here on Sunday.

A spokesman for the Kohat police revealed that numerous firearms were found in the flying coach's hidden

compartments during an intelligence-based operation at the Khagzai checkpoint.

SHO Islamuddin and his police squad from the Cantt police station executed the successful operation.

The flying coach driver who was smuggling firearms was taken into custody during the operation. Among

the weapons that were seized were six repeaters.

Karimullah, an arms smuggler who was apprehended during the operation, hails from the Kurram tribal district.

At Kohat's Cantt police station, a case was filed against the smuggler who had been detained.

