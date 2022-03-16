UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Woman Allegedly Involved In Girl's Murder

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

Police have arrested a woman involved in the murder of an innocent girl in the limits of P.S Tando Yousuf while her male accomplice was still absconding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a woman involved in the murder of an innocent girl in the limits of P.S Tando Yousuf while her male accomplice was still absconding.

According to police Spokesman, police had solved the mystery of killing a 12-year-old girl Nina, who was brutally murdered here the other day.

A murder case was registered in Tando Yusuf police station on the complaint of Hoshi Thakur, father of the slain girl, while raids were being carried out to arrest the fugitive accused Ramji Thakur, spokesman added.

He said the accused Shrimati Gulai was in the police custody and further investigation was underway, while the fugitive accused Ramji will be arrested soon.

