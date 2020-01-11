Police arrest woman involved in murder of her younger sister

(@imziishan)

Buner, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A woman and her paramour allegedly slit the throat of her 10 year old sister after the latter found out about their illicit relationship, police said on Friday.

Police said that 10 year old girl, Khalida's body was found with slit throat near her house in Belga village on December 29.

Police Station Gulbandi registered the case on the report of her brother and started investigation on scientific basis.

Police also interrogated her relatives and neighbors in the murder case.

During interrogation, her elder sister, Farida confessed to killing her sister after caught in compromising position with her lover, Munirullah.

Fearing that her younger sister might disclose about their illicit relation, her elder sister with the help of her lover planned to kill Khalida.

Munirullah also confessed to slit the throat of Khalida with knife and later dumped her body in fields.

After confession before the local court, both the accused were sent to prison.