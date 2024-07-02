Police arrest woman thieve with gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.5 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Wah Cantt police have arrested a woman thieve and recovered gold ornaments worth over Rs 1.5 million.

According to a police spokesman, the accused namely Halima Bibi was rounded up for stealing gold ornaments worth over 1.5 million.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accomplice of the arrested accused, he informed.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Nasir Nawaz said that the arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

Actions against the criminals would continue without any discrimination, he added.

Those who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets, would be punished in accordance with the law, the SP said.