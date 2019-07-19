UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Workers Of PML-N During Hearing Of Maryam Nawaz

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:09 PM

Police arrest workers of PML-N during hearing of Maryam Nawaz

At least 17 Pakistan Muslim League-N workers were arrested on Friday by the police for protesting outside the accountability court

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) At least 17 Pakistan Muslim League-N workers were arrested on Friday by the police for protesting outside the accountability court.Maryam had left Jati Umrah to make her way to Islamabad in order to appear before the court.

As usual, a large number of PML-N supporters gathered in Islamabad to welcome the PML-N vice president.

Upon reaching the court, Maryam responded to a reporter's question regarding the workers' arrest by saying: "Those who had paralysed the capital for 126 days should be ashamed of such acts.

Their fear of Maryam Nawaz preceded my presence in the capital. If you were this afraid you should not have gotten selected."PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Murtaza Javed Abbasi were also stopped at the check-post and kept from entering the accountability court premises.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy exclusive hotel ra ..

4 minutes ago

On Sehri: 1 in 2 Pakistanis like to have Paratha a ..

8 minutes ago

Dennis says quitting Tour was 'right decision'

7 minutes ago

Land dispute claims two lives in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

675 dilapidated buildings' served notices in Multa ..

7 minutes ago

Two accused get death, life term sentences in Sarg ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.