Police arrest workers of PML-N during hearing of Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) At least 17 Pakistan Muslim League-N workers were arrested on Friday by the police for protesting outside the accountability court.Maryam had left Jati Umrah to make her way to Islamabad in order to appear before the court.

As usual, a large number of PML-N supporters gathered in Islamabad to welcome the PML-N vice president.

Upon reaching the court, Maryam responded to a reporter's question regarding the workers' arrest by saying: "Those who had paralysed the capital for 126 days should be ashamed of such acts.

Their fear of Maryam Nawaz preceded my presence in the capital. If you were this afraid you should not have gotten selected."PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Murtaza Javed Abbasi were also stopped at the check-post and kept from entering the accountability court premises.