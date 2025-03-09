Police arrest youth with pistol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Shahr Sultan police on Sunday arrested a suspect for possessing an unlicensed

pistol during a targeted operation.

The accused, identified as Tanveer Baloch was apprehended during a raid, and

police officials recovered the illegal firearm from his possession.

A case has been registered against the suspect.

APP/mjd