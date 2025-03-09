Police Arrest Youth With Pistol
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Shahr Sultan police on Sunday arrested a suspect for possessing an unlicensed
pistol during a targeted operation.
The accused, identified as Tanveer Baloch was apprehended during a raid, and
police officials recovered the illegal firearm from his possession.
A case has been registered against the suspect.
APP/mjd
