Police Arrested 10 Accused In Rahim Yar Khan
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:29 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested 10 accused, including eight gamblers, during raids and recovered cash near here on Saturday.
The police said eight gamblers were arrested involved in donkey-cart race and recovered amount from them.
Meanwhile, the police also arrested two accused and recovered two pistols and rounds during checking at a picket.
The police registered cases and started investigations.