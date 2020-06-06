Police arrested 10 accused in Rahim Yar Khan

The police arrested 10 accused, including eight gamblers, during raids and recovered cash near here on Saturday

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The police arrested 10 accused, including eight gamblers, during raids and recovered cash near here on Saturday.

The police said eight gamblers were arrested involved in donkey-cart race and recovered amount from them.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested two accused and recovered two pistols and rounds during checking at a picket.

The police registered cases and started investigations.