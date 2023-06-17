UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested 10 On Charges Of Firing, Violating Sound Act:

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested ten accused of violating marriage laws in the limits of Taxila Police Station.

Police have also recovered sound systems, weapons and ammunition from their possessions.

According to a police spokesman, Police conducted a raid at a wedding function and held ten persons including two dancers for violation of the sound system act and using firearms.

The arrested persons were identified as Muhammad Ali, Sunni, Rehman, Tasawar, Babar, Muneeb, Nadeem, Ihtisham dancers Rehana and Maqbool.

SP Potohar division Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused will be challaned with solid evidence and actions will be continued against the law-breaking elements.

