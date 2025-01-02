Police Arrested 10,566 Accused In Drug-related Cases In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Lahore Police arrested 10,566 individuals for drug-related offenses and registered 10,251 cases against them in the last year, 2024.
A spokesman for Lahore Police said that substantial quantities of narcotics were seized during the year, including 7,805-kg hashish, 436-kg opium, 285-kg heroin, 176-kg ice and 77,190 litres of liquor.
In addition, 5,065 suspects were detained for gambling-related activities, resulting in 1,212 cases being registered and the recovery of over Rs. 18.9 million in cash from the offenders.
