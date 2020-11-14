Police arrested 1,088 POs during last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police, during its crackdown on criminals involved in heinous crimes, arrested 1,088 proclaimed offenders (POs), court and targeted offenders during the last month .

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said that out of total 1,088 offenders, 427 were proclaimed offenders whereas 309 targeted offenders and 352 were court absconders.

Lahore police spokesman said that special teams have been constituted at police station level to arrest the POs.