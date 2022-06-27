Police arrested 11 criminals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) claimed to have arrested 11 outlaws during the last 24 hours from different areas of the city, the spokesman said on Monday.

A team of Sabzi Mandi police station arrested two drug peddlers including Fareed Ullah and Zarif Khan, and recovered 3,090 gram hashish from their possessions.

Secretariat and Shams Colony police stations arrested three accused including Abrar Ahmed, Asif Mukhtar and Waqar, and recovered 64 bottles of wine, eight liquor canes, 325 gram hashish, 35 gram Ice and an iron punch from their possessions.

Similarly, teams of the Lohi bher and Sihala police stations arrested two accused including Muhammad Ibrahim Arif and Laal Khan and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possessions.

Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Tassaduq Hussain and recovered stolen bike from his possessions.

Moreover, Bhara Kahu and Noon police arrested two accused namely Raiz Hussain and Muhammad Ismail and recovered two 30 bore pistols from them.

Tarnol and Golra police arrested two drug peddlers namely Fahim Khan and Sabbir and recovered 1230 gram herion and 110 garm Ice from their possessions.

The cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation was underway, said the spokesman.

He said DIG (Operations) Islamabad Sohail Zafar Chatha directed to all the zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. "No laxity will be tolerated in this regard as it is our foremost priority to resolve public issues," the DIG said.