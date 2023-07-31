Open Menu

Police Arrested 11,256 Most-wanted Criminals This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Police arrested 11,256 most-wanted criminals this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore Police arrested 11,256 most-wanted criminals, 24,818 court absconders and 10,990 criminals during this year so far.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Lahore's Chief Police Officer (CPO) Bilal Siddique Kamiana disclosed the division-wise breakdown of the arrests. In Cantonment division, 2,511 wanted criminals, 4,307 court absconders, and 2,570 criminals were taken into custody.

Civil Lines division arrested 1,110 wanted criminals, 2,259 court fugitives and 1,136 habitual offenders. Similarly, the City division arrested 2,265 most-wanted criminals, 5,769 court fugitives and 2,693 criminals.

Iqbal Town division witnessed the apprehension of 1,346 wanted criminals, 3,288 court fugitives, and 1,582 habitual criminals. President Division reported 1,993 wanted criminals, 4,070 court fugitives, and 1,627 habitual offenders captured. Additionally, Model Town division arrested 2,031 wanted criminals, 5,125 court fugitives and 1,382 ordinary criminals.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) detained 457 wanted criminals and 182 court fugitives, while AVLS (Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff) apprehended 134 most-wanted criminals and 444 court fugitives.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

1 hour ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

1 hour ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

2 hours ago
Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

3 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

4 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan