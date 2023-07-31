Police arrested 11,256 most-wanted criminals this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore Police arrested 11,256 most-wanted criminals, 24,818 court absconders and 10,990 criminals during this year so far.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Lahore's Chief Police Officer (CPO) Bilal Siddique Kamiana disclosed the division-wise breakdown of the arrests. In Cantonment division, 2,511 wanted criminals, 4,307 court absconders, and 2,570 criminals were taken into custody.

Civil Lines division arrested 1,110 wanted criminals, 2,259 court fugitives and 1,136 habitual offenders. Similarly, the City division arrested 2,265 most-wanted criminals, 5,769 court fugitives and 2,693 criminals.

Iqbal Town division witnessed the apprehension of 1,346 wanted criminals, 3,288 court fugitives, and 1,582 habitual criminals. President Division reported 1,993 wanted criminals, 4,070 court fugitives, and 1,627 habitual offenders captured. Additionally, Model Town division arrested 2,031 wanted criminals, 5,125 court fugitives and 1,382 ordinary criminals.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) detained 457 wanted criminals and 182 court fugitives, while AVLS (Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff) apprehended 134 most-wanted criminals and 444 court fugitives.