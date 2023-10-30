Police arrested 1196 accused last week

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested more than 1196 alleged accused during the last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police on Monday, about 37 injured accused including 50 were arrested in 34 encounters while three accused were killed.

Police recovered 47 different types of illegal arms and ammunition and 23 motorcycles from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 59.886 kg hashish, 1.370kg heroin, 4.156kg ice and 33 bottles of liquor.

About 140 illegal arms and ammunition used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 49 snatched or stolen motorcycles and three vehicles were taken into custody from different areas.

