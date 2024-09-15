Police arrested 12 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested 12 gamblers in two separate raids and recovered stake money Rs 89,750, 11 mobile phones from their possessions here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police apprehended seven gamblers identified as Rehman, Javed, Zafar, Abrar, Azam, Ahmed Ali, and Tanveer.

The police seized Rs 57,700, six mobile phones from their custody.

In another operation, Taxila police arrested five more gamblers named Nasir, Shaukat Hayyat, Bilal, Shaukat Mehmood, and Tanveer and recovered Rs 32,050, five mobile phones from them.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team stated that gambling leads to other social evils, and strict action against gamblers will be continued to maintain law and order.