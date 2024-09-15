Police Arrested 12 Gamblers
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested 12 gamblers in two separate raids and recovered stake money Rs 89,750, 11 mobile phones from their possessions here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police apprehended seven gamblers identified as Rehman, Javed, Zafar, Abrar, Azam, Ahmed Ali, and Tanveer.
The police seized Rs 57,700, six mobile phones from their custody.
In another operation, Taxila police arrested five more gamblers named Nasir, Shaukat Hayyat, Bilal, Shaukat Mehmood, and Tanveer and recovered Rs 32,050, five mobile phones from them.
SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team stated that gambling leads to other social evils, and strict action against gamblers will be continued to maintain law and order.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Khalid lauds Sindh Govt decision to abolish birth certificate fee10 minutes ago
-
CTP chalked out traffic plan for Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)10 minutes ago
-
Great work for religious minorities being done in Punjab: minister10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 469 power pilferers in 24 hours20 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1,366 injured in Punjab road accidents30 minutes ago
-
ED IBCC meets CM Balochistan to discuss education & exams reforms30 minutes ago
-
KLESF International Challenge to be held from Nov 08-1030 minutes ago
-
Hidayatullah elected as chairman of Senate Committee on Narcotics Control30 minutes ago
-
NCRC appoints Sarwat Gilani as Brand Ambassador to Champion Child Rights40 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO gears up to mark World Space Week through series of activities40 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO announces Poster Competition on “Space Travel” theme40 minutes ago
-
Constable killed by motorcyclists50 minutes ago