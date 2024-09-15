Open Menu

Police Arrested 12 Gamblers

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Police arrested 12 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested 12 gamblers in two separate raids and recovered stake money Rs 89,750, 11 mobile phones from their possessions here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi police apprehended seven gamblers identified as Rehman, Javed, Zafar, Abrar, Azam, Ahmed Ali, and Tanveer.

The police seized Rs 57,700, six mobile phones from their custody.

In another operation, Taxila police arrested five more gamblers named Nasir, Shaukat Hayyat, Bilal, Shaukat Mehmood, and Tanveer and recovered Rs 32,050, five mobile phones from them.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team stated that gambling leads to other social evils, and strict action against gamblers will be continued to maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Mobile Nasir Taxila Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

23 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

23 hours ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

1 day ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

1 day ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan