Police Arrested 12 Suspects, Weapons, Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Kohat police on Sunday arrested 12 suspects, including wanted proclaimed offenders and drug dealers, and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession.

According to details, the intelligence-based search operation was led by ASP Sadar Talha and SHO Jarma Fazal Muhammad, police team recovered one Kalashnikov, dozens of cartridges and 2.

260 kg of hashish.

A heavy contingent of police and elite force and female police officers participated in the operation.

Cases were registered against the arrested suspects and were transferred to Jarma Police Station for investigation.

