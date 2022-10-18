Police arrested 13 drug peddlers, recover liquor, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Police in its continued drive against Narcotics and anti-social elements on Tuesday arrested 10 suspects and recovered illicit liquor and weapons from their possessions.

On the directives of SSP Badin Shah Nawaz Chachar, SHOs of different police stations carried out raids in their territorial jurisdictions and recovered 400 liters of illicit liquor, 10 whiskey bottles, 3550 packets of safina gutka, one pistol with round,2kg marijuana, motorcycle and two cars from their possession.

Police have registered cases against 10 absconders under control of narcotics substance act.