Police arrested 13 outlaws, contraband recovered

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested thirteen accused including three proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered narcotics, weapons and stake money from them.

Police sources said on Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers, gamblers and criminals, the police teams of City, Sadder, Kala Bagh and Chakrala had conducted raids and arrested 10 accused recovering 4.

5 kg hash, 1.5 kg heroin, Rs. 50,800 in cash and six mobile phones from their possession.

The Chaddro police had also arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) and recovered 1 rifle 44 bore, 1 pistol, 30 bore and 1 gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified- Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Nawaz, Hameed Ullah, Naimat Ullah, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Waheed, Shifa Ullah, Shamsher, and others.

Police had registered separate cases them.