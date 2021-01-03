UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested 1303 Beggars During Last Four Months

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Police arrested 1303 beggars during last four months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Police (Operations Wing) arrested 1303 beggars and registered 674 cases against them in different police stations of the provincial capital during on-going crackdown in last four months.

According to Lahore police spokesman, the arrested beggars included 646 men, 655 women and two transgenders. During drive against begging, the police handed over 235 innocent children to Child Protection Bureau.

As per details, Civil Division Police arrested 199 men and women beggars and registered 89 cases against them, Civil Lines Division Police arrested 225 beggars and registered 85 cases, Model Town Division 249 beggars and 206 cases, Iqbal Town Division 159 beggars including two transgenders and 75 cases, Cantonment Division 179 beggars and104 cases while Sadar Division Police arrested 292 beggars and registered 115 cases against them, the spokesman added.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers to speed up campaign against beggars without any discrimination in their areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

