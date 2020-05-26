Police arrested 136 POs, 135 drug pushers in ongoing month

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested 136 proclaimed offenders, 213 cases registered of illegal weapons,135 cases of narcotics registered and recovered illegal weapons, drugs and liquor from them in a ongoing month of May.

According to Police spokesman total 135 drug pushers were arrested from different areas and recovered 21 Kg Heroin, 166 kilogram Hashish, 40 Kg Opium and 1692 liter liquor from their possessions.

The police have also taken action against 213 persons holding illegal weapons and confiscated 25 Riffles, 444-bore, 3 Rifles 223-bore, 5 riffles 222-bore, 33 Guns 12-bore, 133 Pistols 30-bore and hundreds of cartridges and bullets while cases were registered against the people involved.

During different crackdowns total 136 proclaimed offenders involved in Dacoity, Robbery, Murder and street crimes were also arrested out of which 29 absconders were wanted to Sargodha Police in criminal cases.

The police have also arrested 614 persons who violate the Section 144; in addition, 09 gamblers, 31 price control, 12 loudspeaker Act, 05 food control, 63 kite flying Act, 18 gas rifiling, 04 tenancy Act cases also registered during month of May.

Police spokesman further told that a total 7943 challans were issued,725 vehicles impounded, 03 driving license cancelled, 04 road permit cancelled and hefty fine had been imposed on violation.