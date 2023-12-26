Open Menu

Police Arrested 1497 Individuals During Anti-beggary Campaign In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 11:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Lahore Police have arrested 1497 individuals, including 1460 men, 32 women and five facilitators, after registering 6020 cases of beggary during its crackdown against anti-social elements in the year 2023.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 1331 anti-beggary cases were registered in the City Division, 893 in the Cantt Division, 900 in Civil Lines, 943 in the Saddar Division, 723 in Iqbal Town Division, while 1230 cases have been registered in Model Town Division. As many as 6035 cases have been registered for violation of the tenancy act while 5035 cases were registered in the crackdown against one-wheeling, he added.

The CCPO said that 1159 cases of violation of the tenancy act had been registered in City Division, 861 in Cantt Division, 712 in Civil Lines Division, 1565 in Sadar Division, 676 in Iqbal Town Division; while 1062 cases have been registered in Model Town Division.

As many as 1234 cases of one wheeling in the City Division, 954 in the Cantt Division, 949 in the Civil Lines Division, 458 in the Sadar Division, and 585 in the Iqbal Town Division, while 855 cases have been registered in the Model Town Division.

Similarly, 3609 cases of violation of the Sound Act and 5374 cases of kite flying have been registered in the current year, he said, adding that 1153 cases of Sound Act in the City Division, 613 cases in Cantt Division, 419 in the Civil Lines Division, 490 in Sadar Division, and 408 in the Iqbal Town Division; while 526 cases have been registered in Model Town Division. He said that 1507 cases of kite flying were registered in City Division, 1151 in Cantt Division, 631 in Civil Lines Division, 417 in Sadar Division, 729 in Iqbal Town Division; while 939 cases have been registered in Model Town Division, he further said and appealed to the parents to stop their children from kite flying.

