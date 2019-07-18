Police arrested 15 accused including proclaimed offender

The city police have arrested 15 accused during a raid including proclaimed offender, illegal arms seller and drug pushers from the different parts of the district

CHINOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The city police have arrested 15 accused during a raid including proclaimed offender, illegal arms seller and drug pushers from the different parts of the district.

According to the details, police have recovered one Kalashnikov, four pistols, one gun, one rifle, one carbine, 20 litre wine from their possession.

During another raid police arrested drug peddlers and recovered narcotics including 2010 gram hashish from Anwar and 460 gram chars from Saeed.

The police have registered the separate cases against them.

