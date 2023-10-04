Open Menu

Police Arrested 15 Gamblers In City Area

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Police arrested 15 gamblers in City area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The City Police Wednesday arrested 15 gamblers in the jurisdiction of Gulbahar Police Station during a successful operation here.

According to detail, given by the Police Official of the Gulbahar Police Station, among the arrested accused are Saeedul Rehman, Alfat, Anwar, Naqeeb, Siraj, Bashir, Haroon, Abdul Malik, Shaukat, Shahab, Khan Haider, Arshad, Hamid Ali, Wali and Imran.

The arrested criminals are residents of Khan Mast Colony, Qaziabad, Sheikhabad, Haider Colony, Ramdas and Soorizai, Police said.

The official said that gamblers were engaged in gambling in Bukhari Colony of Gulbahar when the Police raided the site of the gamblers and arrested them on the spot. During the operation, more than 1.27 million rupees, 27 mobile phones and gambling devices were also recovered, Police said.

After registering a case against all the accused, further investigation is going on, Police said.

