Police arrested 15 outlaws including seven drug pushers from different areas of city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police claimed to have arrested 15 outlaws including seven drug pushers from different areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and ammunition, a police spokesman said.

He said that following directions and guidance of Islamabad IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younas, renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

On a tip off, SHO Aabpara along with his team arrested a drug dealer Sham Anwer and recovered 30 litres alcohol.

Similarly, Lohibher police arrested a suspect Qasim Mahmood with 20 bottles of wine.

Bhara Kahu police arrested three drug peddlers namely Maqsood Masih, Danish and Basheer Faisal and recovered 48 bottles and 20 litres wine.

Koral police held an accused Sohail Khaliq and recovered 1140 grams hashish and also arrested accused Muhammad javaid and recovered one 30 bore pistol. Ramana police arrested accused mohsin and recovered 246 gram hashish also recovered 30 bore pistol from accused Samander khan. Golra police arrested an accused Muhammad Awais involved in illegally oil selling.

Karachi company police arrested accused Zohaib Akhter and recovered one 30 bore pistol.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Muhammad Anwer and recovered iron punch and one knife.

While Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Jahangir khan and Aamir Khan and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Asad Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons.

The IGP has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities. He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.