Police arrested 1552 suspects during current year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore police have conducted successful raids against 669 criminal gangs, resulting in the arrest of 1,552 suspects during the current year.

In these operations, cash amounting to Rs.183,141,955 has been seized.

In a statement released on Thursday, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana informed that the arrested individuals were involved in various criminal activities such as robbery, theft, and stealing.

Multiple cases were registered against these individuals in different police stations. Notably, 439 of the apprehended suspects had prior criminal records, he added.

The law enforcement agencies in Lahore have been diligently working to combat crime in the city.

The City Division apprehended 379 members belonging to 167 gangs, while the Cantt Division captured 332 members associated with 141 gangs. Similarly, the Civil Lines Division apprehended 101 members involved in 44 gangs, and the Saddar Division detained 276 members linked to 110 gangs.

Additionally, the Iqbal Town Division arrested 215 members of 100 gangs, and the Model Town Division apprehended 249 members affiliated with 107 gangs, he said.

The CCPO emphasized that the police will continue their strong crackdown on criminal gangs to uphold the rule of law. The Lahore police are fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens and their property, he concluded.