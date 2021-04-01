UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested 1,599 'criminals' In March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 1,599 alleged criminals including 613 proclaimed offenders during March 2021.

According to a police spokesperson, police teams arrested 613 proclaimed offenders including 62 of A-category from various parts of the district.

Police registered 385 cases against drug-peddlers and nabbed 400 accused and seized 126.

9kg hashish, 350-gram heroin, 8kg Bhikhi, 11,138 litres of liquor and 90 litres of lehan [raw liquor] from their possession.

Police also registered 288 cases and arrested 290 outlaws and recovered 246 pistols, 14 guns, 12 rifles, five Kalashnikovs, three carbines, seven repeaters, two revolvers and several cartridges /bullets.

Also, police registered 115 cases against gamblers and held 296 accused. Police recovered stake money of Rs 459,785 from them.

