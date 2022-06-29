UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested 16 Accused, Recovered Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 11:03 PM

The West District Police Investigation department arrested 16 accused during various operations and recovered arms, Gutka/mawa, gambling and betting slips from their possession

SSP Investigation District Muhammad Arif Aslam has told media on Wednesday that arrested accused are indentified as Saeed Khan son of Anwar Saeed, Bilawal son of Salahuddin, Ali Raza, Faizan Shah, Sohail, Mustafa, Ismail Shah, Hashir, Amin, Muhammad Jan, Ishtiaq, Wasim, Irfan Ahmed, Gulzar, Shahbaz Muhammad and Tariq.

The police arrested the accused from the limits of Gulshan-e-Maymar and Orangi town police stations and recovered two illegal pistols and ammunition, Gutka/ Mawa, gambling slips and cash from the accused.

The police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

