Police Arrested 16 POs Within Last Three Months, Claims RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:32 PM

Police arrested 16 POs within last three months, claims RPO

Police claimed to have nabbed sixteen Proclaimed Offenders (POs) within last three month

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have nabbed sixteen Proclaimed Offenders (POs) within last three month.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Faisal Rana, said that the POs were involved in murder, dacoity, kidnapping for ransom and terrorism cases.

He informed that they included Zahid, Mahmal, Rasool Bux , Murad, Qasid, Yar Muhammad, Tariq, Taj Muhammad, Shakoor, Ijaz and others.

The match between police and outlaws has been continuing since beginning and it will continue till end of universe, The RPO stated.

However, Police always turn to be victorious, he noted.

More Stories From Pakistan

