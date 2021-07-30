Police arrested 18 on having illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers, rounded up 18 accused from different areas and recovered drugs and weapons from their possessions.

It included12 pistols, a Kalashnikov, 1400 grams charas, 20 liters liquor and two liquor bottles, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that Saddar Baroni Police conducted a raid and arrested a drug peddler namely Mureed Abbas and recovered 1200 grams charas.

Westridge, Taxila, Civil Line, Ratta Amral, R.A.Bazaar, Morgah, Saddar Wah and Kotli Sattian police conducted raids in their respective areas and rounded up Jibran, Umar Khan, Hamad Khan, Israfeel, Muraid, Amir Shahzad, Behram Khan, Imtiaz Hussain, Tariq Mehmood, Atif Ilyas, Usman Shah, MIan Khayal and Israr Ahmed and recovered 12 pistols 30 bore and a Kalashnikov from their possession.

Murree police apprehended Musharraf Hussain with 200 grams charras, Ratta Amral police arrested Muhammad Shoaib with 10 liters liquor, Civil Line police netted Akhtar Nazir with 10 liters liquor and R.A.Bazaar police nabbed Muhammad Khalil with two bottles of liquor.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO), launched a crackdown and arrested the lawbreakers.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.