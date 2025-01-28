Police arrested 2 criminals in injured condition

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Larkana Police arrest two robbers in injured condition and recovered arms from them on Tuesday.

Larkana police have thwarted robbers in the area of Haidari police station in Jamali Laro area of unclean purposes.

The injured robbers has been identified as Muzaffar alias Zafar alias Mazhar Wold Pahlawan Jalbani resident of Jalbani, Ratodero.

The injured robber is being shifted to the hospital for treatment.

A search operation of the area is underway for the arrest of the accused escaped.

According to the investigation, the aforementioned robbers are involved in the recent serious cases/cases. More criminal record of the accused is being checked.

Another robber were arrested in injured condition with arms recovered in the area of Waleed police station. Imran Waleed Mohammad Urs Jalbani has been identified as Rotodero city resident.

A search operation is underway for the arrest of the escaped suspects. PS Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry has issued orders for prizes and honors for the concerned police team.