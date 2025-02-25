Police Arrested 2 Injured Robbers
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Larkana police engaged in encounter in late night on Tuesday and arrested two robbers in Injured condition, weapons were recovered from them.
SSP Ahmed Chaudhry told that Police on patrolling in the limits of police Station Lashari, near the Walidad Gabar Road area, thwarted the nefarious intentions of robbers who were standing by with the intent to commit a robbery.
He said during the encounter, cross firing resulted in the arrest of two robbers in an injured condition.
The identities of the robbers arrested in an injured condition have been confirmed as Moor Jalbani and Qazi Jagirani.
A search operation, including the setting up of checkpoints, is underway in the mentioned area to apprehend the fleeing robbers, he said
SSP Larkana Ahmed Chaudhry QPM, PSP* has issued orders for rewards and commendations for the police team that thwarted the robbers' nefarious intentions.
