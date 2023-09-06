Police arrested 20 outlaws, recovered cache of drugs, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Capital Police apprehended 20 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A public relations officer said on Tuesday that, on the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Police have intensified a crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

Following these directives, the Margalla police team arrested three accused namely Nadeem Hussain, Ansar Ali and Ali Raza and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.

The Ramna police team arrested the accused Abdullah Farooq and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused Ahmed Rashid and recovered 320 grams of heroin from his possession.

Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused Sulman Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Wajid Ullah involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

The Kirpa police team arrested four accused namely Muhammad Gulzar, Sajjad, Wajid and Nasir and recovered 800 grams of heroin and one dagger from their possession.

The Noon police team arrested two accused namely Rehan and Noor Muhammad and recovered two 30-bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, while the police team also arrested three accused namely Faisal Abbasi, Waqar Khan and Bilal involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol.

Similarly, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Saif Ullah and Hassan Khan involved in drug peddling and recovered 520 grams of hashish and one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Baqar and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation was underway.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials to an effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

He further said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility.