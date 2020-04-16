UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested 20 Persons Due To Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 11:03 PM

City police arrested 20 people on charges of opening shops, violating lockdown in the city, gathering more than five people and pillion riding

According to police, more than 5 people opened business centers and shops against lockdown in Dera city and arrested 20 persons while pillion riders in Bakhari Bazaar, Shahjahan Shaheed Town and other areas. The offenses against them have been filed separately under section 188 ppc.

