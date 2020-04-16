Police arrested 20 persons due to violations

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :City police arrested 20 people on charges of opening shops, violating lockdown in the city, gathering more than five people and pillion riding.

According to police, more than 5 people opened business centers and shops against lockdown in Dera city and arrested 20 persons while pillion riders in Bakhari Bazaar, Shahjahan Shaheed Town and other areas. The offenses against them have been filed separately under section 188 ppc.