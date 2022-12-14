UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested 20 Suspects With Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Police arrested 20 suspects with illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, on Tuesday conducted a major search operation in the jurisdiction of PS Chauntra area and arrested 20 suspects with a large quantity of arms and ammunition.

The search operation conducted in the vicinity of private housing societies.

The special elite commando teams headed by SDPO Saddar participated in the search operation, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On the occasion, the CPO said that the land mafia and those who play with human lives would be dealt with iron hands.

"There is a clear message for the land mafia, the supremacy of law will be ensured," CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari added.

According to the details, some 20 suspects were arrested during a raid in the camps, situated in the vicinity of private housing societies in the area of PS Chauntra including Shahid, Jan Ullah, Masood, Hayat Ullah, Yaseen, Noor Sayed, Raheem, Sakhi Dad, Mikail, Ali, Zareen, Mehmood, Qadeer, Nimat Gul, Syed Muhammad, Sher Muhammad, Hasan, Kifayatullah, Noor Rehman and Hamzaullah.

The illegal weapons recovered from their possession included seven 223-bore rifles, three12-bore rifles, three G3 rifles, one 9 mm, one 7 mm, one 08 mm rifle and a Kalashnikov whereas 27 magazines and hundreds of bullets and cartridges were also recovered from the accused.

CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said that the purpose of the search operation was to take action against the criminal elements and illegal weapons, the land mafia and those who jeopardize human lives. "The supremacy of the law will be ensured, the crackdown against the land mafia and arms will continue throughout Rawalpindi including Chauntra."The CPO also congratulated SDPO Saddar Waqar Azim, SHOs Chontra, Chakri and team for the action.

