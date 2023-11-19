Police arrested 24 illegals Afghans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Peshawar Police made more arrests in the operation against foreigners living in urban and suburban areas and as many as 24 illegal Afghans were arrested, police said.

According to detail, the Police said that four Afghans were caught within the limits of Bhan Mari Police Station while 13 families voluntarily left the area and Yeka Tut Police detained three people while one illegal family was identified.

Likewise, 17 people were transferred to Peshawar transit point from Kabli police station, Police said.