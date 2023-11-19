Open Menu

Police Arrested 24 Illegals Afghans

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Police arrested 24 illegals Afghans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Peshawar Police made more arrests in the operation against foreigners living in urban and suburban areas and as many as 24 illegal Afghans were arrested, police said.

According to detail, the Police said that four Afghans were caught within the limits of Bhan Mari Police Station while 13 families voluntarily left the area and Yeka Tut Police detained three people while one illegal family was identified.

Likewise, 17 people were transferred to Peshawar transit point from Kabli police station, Police said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

3 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

18 hours ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

20 hours ago
Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

21 hours ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

21 hours ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

22 hours ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

22 hours ago
 Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit ..

Punjab govt one-day smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

1 day ago
 Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM ..

Caretaker Govt to ensure free, fair elections: PM Kakar

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan