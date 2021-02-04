Police arrested 244 POs in January

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 244 proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders during January 2021.

A police spokesman said on Thursday said that on the direction of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, the district police have arrested 170 proclaimed offenders in which 10 of murder, one of terrorism, 21 of robbery and two of kidnapping for ransom while police also arrested 44 court absconders in that period.

Crackdown on proclaimed offenders in the district would continue, he added.