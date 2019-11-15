UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested 25 Absconders In November

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Police arrested 25 absconders in November

Police have arrested 2650 suspects including 25 absconders and 32 facilitators, in a massive search and strike operation across the district this month

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 2650 suspects including 25 absconders and 32 facilitators, in a massive search and strike operation across the district this month.

Under the National Action Plan, weapons and ammunition have also been seized as a result of vigorous and sustained crackdowns against criminals.

In operations against anti-social elements, 18 drug smugglers involved in inter-district smuggling of marijuana have been arrested and sent jail.

During the crackdown across the district, a total of 13 Kalashnikovs, 9 rifles, 18 guns, 190 pistols, 6000 cartridges and 260 chargers of various bore were recovered from the detained persons.

During this month, police seized 36 kilograms of marijuana, 1,200 grams of heroin, 30 grams of ice drug and several bottles of alcohol.

