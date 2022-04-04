Police arrested 25 beggars during crackdown

The Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 25 beggars from different areas in order to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 25 beggars from different areas in order to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, police took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, the police spokesperson said.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways which affect the flow of traffic and also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them," he said.