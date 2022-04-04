UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested 25 Beggars During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Police arrested 25 beggars during crackdown

The Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 25 beggars from different areas in order to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, during a crackdown against professional beggars, arrested 25 beggars from different areas in order to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, police took action against the professional beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, the police spokesperson said.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways which affect the flow of traffic and also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them," he said.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court rejects PPP's plea for full court in ..

Supreme Court rejects PPP's plea for full court in NA speaker's ruling case

59 seconds ago
 President receives letter from PM Imran regarding ..

President receives letter from PM Imran regarding caretaker PM

1 minute ago
 Malicious Prosecution Claims Need Only Case Dismis ..

Malicious Prosecution Claims Need Only Case Dismissal, Not Finding of Innocence ..

1 minute ago
 UK Food Businesses Complain About 'Unprecedented' ..

UK Food Businesses Complain About 'Unprecedented' Price Hike - Statistics Office

1 minute ago
 DC for maximum relief to masses in Ramazan

DC for maximum relief to masses in Ramazan

8 minutes ago
 ITP continues crackdown against violators, amateur ..

ITP continues crackdown against violators, amateur drivers

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.