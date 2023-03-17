Police arrested 25,483 'criminals' this year so far: CCPO

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said on Friday the Lahore police, during the ongoing campaign, arrested 25,483 alleged criminals during the first two-and-a-half months of the current year.

Sharing details of action against illegal weapons and arms smugglers, he said the police arrested 1,734 persons and registered cases against them in different police stations of the city. Nine Kalashnikovs, 127 rifles, 89 guns, 1,525 pistols and revolvers and more than 10,000 bullets and cartridges were recovered from them.

During action against drug-peddlers, police arrested 2,360 accused, registered cases against them, and recovered 15kg heroin, 1,074kg charas, 5.316kg ICE and 26,663-litre liquor. The police arrested 1,275 people involved in gambling, registered 277 cases against them and recovered Rs 4.527 million stake money from them.

Moreover, 12,886 proclaimed and targeted offenders and court absconders were arrested by the police including 1,094 POs of A category and 8,401 of B category during this period.

The Lahore police also arrested 2,082 people for violating the Kite Flying Act and recovered 33,662 kites and 2,603 string rolls from them.

As many as 234 persons involved in jubilant firing were also arrested, and 265 cases were registered against them. Also, 6,646 law-violators were arrested under National Action Plan (NAP).

Accordingly, 914 accused were arrested over violation of the Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, 985 over violation of Sound System Regulation Ordinance, 2,994 over violation of Information of Temporary Residents Ordinance, 1,734 in Arms (Amendments) Ordinance, seven in Prohibition of Expressing Matters on Walls (Amendments) Ordinance, whereas 12 accused were arrested in violation of Hate Material Cases during this year.