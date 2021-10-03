Police arrested 26 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown against illegal weapons, liquor and drugs, rounded up 26 persons from different areas and recovered 4585 grams chars, 36 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possessions, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that Mandra and Rawat police held Jabir and Imran for having two 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Naseerabad and Waris Khan police rounded up Ghalib and Aqib and recovered 200 and 240 grams chars respectively.

Bani police arrested Adil for having a liquor bottle while Sadiqabad police netted Shahid Ali with 160 grams chars.

Morgah, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Gujar Khan and Gunjmandi police arrested Danish, Asad, Tahir, Zahid Iqbal, Pervaiz, Afzal Shan, Fazal Rabi, Khalid Khan and Faisal for possessing 300 grams, 200 grams, 155 grams, 200 grams, 450 grams, 150 grams, 310 grams, five liters liquor and five liters liquor respectively.

Similarly, Saddar Baroni police held Rizwan and recovered 720 grams chars while Kahuta police rounded up Arslan for having 10 liters liquor. Two accused were sent behind the bars on recovery of Sheesha smoking items.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

Division Superintendent of Police appreciated police teams and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.