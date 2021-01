LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police arrested 291 alleged gamblers during the ongoing month.

According to a spokesman, the City Division Police arrested 68, Cantt Division 91, Civil Lines 11, Sadar Division 54, Iqbal Town Division 29 whereas Model Town Division Police arrested 38 gamblers during the crackdown.