Police Arrested 3 Suspects With Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

Police have arrested 3 suspects who planned the robbery and recovered weapons from their possession here on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested 3 suspects who planned the robbery and recovered weapons from their possession here on Monday.

According to a spokesman of Kohat police, SHO Cantt Islamuddin Khan received a tip-off during patrolling that there are some persons in Navay Kaley graveyard who were planning to commit a crime like robbery.

On receiving information, when the SHO along with his team reached the graveyard, the accused fled, but the SHO using strategy, surrounded the area and arrested the accused.

Among the arrested accused are Nano, Qasim and Ismail residents of Ablan Afghan Refugee Camp.

The arrested accused has been transferred to Cantt police station for further legal action.

APP/arq

